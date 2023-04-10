Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 859 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.4% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.13.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $190.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.92.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

