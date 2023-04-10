Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.1% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $74.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.24 and a 200 day moving average of $78.71. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $114.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

