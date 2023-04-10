Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Acquires New Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 252,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,533,000 after acquiring an additional 24,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

CME Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $195.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $247.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.54%.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.