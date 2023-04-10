Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases 1,109 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International makes up about 1.4% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE QSR opened at $66.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $68.89.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 15.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Further Reading

