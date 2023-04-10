Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Snap-on comprises 1.3% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 37,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Snap-on by 15.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,536,000 after acquiring an additional 16,429 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 52.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $90,111.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total transaction of $502,047.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,910.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $90,111.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,207,319 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snap-on Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.25.

SNA stock opened at $228.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.70. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $259.78. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

