Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.3% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,209,937,000 after buying an additional 3,058,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,369,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,590 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,053,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,101,000 after acquiring an additional 674,921 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,659,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,042,264,000 after purchasing an additional 155,845 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,442,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $813,457,000 after purchasing an additional 59,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $70.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $148.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BMY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

