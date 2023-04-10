Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Holdings Lifted by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,966 shares during the period. Perion Network makes up about 1.2% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,822,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after acquiring an additional 303,869 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,919,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,552,000 after purchasing an additional 136,915 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 73,575 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,325,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,569,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,317,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,341,000 after purchasing an additional 206,208 shares in the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PERI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ PERI opened at $39.51 on Monday. Perion Network Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $42.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

