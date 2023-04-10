Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Acquired by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $5,939,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,059 shares of company stock worth $5,983,892. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASO. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $63.05 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day moving average is $53.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 4.80%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

