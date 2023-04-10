Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of America Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $27.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average is $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $222.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

