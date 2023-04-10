Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases 172 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,233,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NXST opened at $172.96 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $151.01 and a one year high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $73,489.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,539.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,111.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $73,489.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,539.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,441 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

See Also

