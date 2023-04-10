Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Boosts Stock Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in ODP were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ODP during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ODP during the third quarter worth about $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ODP by 9.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in ODP by 50,000.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ODP by 12.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

In other news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $1,191,781.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,289.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of ODP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $1,191,781.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,289.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $507,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,827.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $43.07 on Monday. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $53.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.78.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. ODP had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 14.92%. ODP’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.

