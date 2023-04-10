Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases 658 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after buying an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Mondelez International by 42.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $92,548,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $71.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average of $64.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $71.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.