Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lowered its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,034 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $224.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock opened at $220.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $288.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.89.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 14.17%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

