Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires 2,252 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 106,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $8.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.08. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $518.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLY has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Marc J. Lenner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,813.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.