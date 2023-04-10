Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Lowers Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

FANG opened at $141.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.09 and a 200-day moving average of $141.45.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

