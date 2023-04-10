Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases 137,859 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 219.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,859 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned about 0.16% of Celestica worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Celestica by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Celestica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

Shares of CLS opened at $11.95 on Monday. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

