42,508 Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Purchased by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $36.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $56.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average is $48.49.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Articles

