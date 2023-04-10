Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires Shares of 32,072 Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,072 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth $213,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 56.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BCC stock opened at $60.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.09.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 46.02%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

About Boise Cascade

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.