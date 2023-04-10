Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Purchased by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $67.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.59. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $72.92.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

