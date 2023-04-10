Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cummins by 41.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $220.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.96.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.75.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

