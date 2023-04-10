Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Boosts Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,337 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 599,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,547,000 after acquiring an additional 464,752 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,094.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after acquiring an additional 414,387 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 633,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,552,000 after acquiring an additional 183,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 743,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,068,000 after purchasing an additional 160,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $63.36 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $67.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.57.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.84 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

