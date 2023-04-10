Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Raises Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned 0.10% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 70,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $34.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.95. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $830.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $241.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $147,527.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,087.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCCI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Featured Stories

