Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Invests $1.09 Million in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 89,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 35.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 28,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $335,340.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTI opened at $13.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.48 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

