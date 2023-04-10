Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $890,000 Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 164.6% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,483,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,012,000 after buying an additional 923,067 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $28,751,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,026,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,433,000 after purchasing an additional 298,324 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 225.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 317,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,861,000 after purchasing an additional 219,734 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,490,000 after buying an additional 194,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACHC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $72.76 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

