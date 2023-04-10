Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases Shares of 24,126 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 24,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,420,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,833,698,000 after purchasing an additional 97,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,397,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,509,579,000 after acquiring an additional 345,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hologic by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,550,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,451 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,266,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,273,000 after purchasing an additional 672,414 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Cowen increased their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.08.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

HOLX opened at $83.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.51. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $86.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

