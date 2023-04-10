Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires 662 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 282,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,312,000 after acquiring an additional 259,245 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $72.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

