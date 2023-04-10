The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2,416.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,741 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,367 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $615,985,000 after buying an additional 40,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $501,165,000 after buying an additional 263,999 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Boeing by 6.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,992,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $409,134,000 after acquiring an additional 190,695 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $538,970,000 after acquiring an additional 62,955 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $211.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $126.65 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 445.66 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.04.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.06.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

