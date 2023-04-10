MV Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $622.64 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $648.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $613.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $549.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $259.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

