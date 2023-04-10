Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,373 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $61,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,264 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,577,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,332,000 after acquiring an additional 752,420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth $81,419,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,691,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,994,000 after purchasing an additional 451,665 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,867,983,000 after purchasing an additional 445,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI opened at $134.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.41. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $199.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

