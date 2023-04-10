Bobcoin (BOBC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $739,605.59

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. During the last week, Bobcoin has traded up 95.9% against the US dollar. One Bobcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00003427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bobcoin has a total market capitalization of $15.78 million and $739,605.59 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bobcoin Profile

Bobcoin launched on February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bobcoin is medium.com/@bobeco. The official website for Bobcoin is bob.eco.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.

Embedding social impact into the heart of business. Employment creation is Bob’s main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto: Access equals opportunity.”

Bobcoin Token Trading

