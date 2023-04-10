Secret (SIE) Trading Up 52.8% Over Last 7 Days

Secret (SIE) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Secret has a market capitalization of $29.54 million and approximately $38,636.57 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 52.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00989268 USD and is down -15.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $49,554.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

