GYEN (GYEN) Price Up 0.5% This Week

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GYEN has a market capitalization of $40.71 million and $64,395.46 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN token can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About GYEN

GYEN’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

