Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 130,212 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,067,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 130,212 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $328,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,265 shares of company stock worth $6,806,775. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.77.

Shares of AMD opened at $92.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $109.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.91.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.