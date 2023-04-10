Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,796,566 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Union Pacific worth $372,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 36,068.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,477,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,881 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,391,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after acquiring an additional 511,696 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.48.

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.3 %

UNP stock opened at $198.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.01 and a 200 day moving average of $203.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

