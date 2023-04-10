Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $334 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,366,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,815 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $333,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 18.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 5.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $184,000. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.3% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 26.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,874 shares of company stock valued at $96,911,643 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stryker Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.90.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $287.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $290.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.49.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 48.62%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Stories

