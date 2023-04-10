American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,221,884 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 37,466 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of American Express worth $328,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,604 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in American Express by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,550 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $158.60 on Monday. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $192.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.18. The company has a market capitalization of $118.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

