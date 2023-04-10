Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,546,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,171 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $327,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optas LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of American Tower by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in American Tower by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.76.

Insider Activity

American Tower Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,420 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $206.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.73. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

