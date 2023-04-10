EDBI Pte Ltd Raises Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

EDBI Pte Ltd grew its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the quarter. DoorDash comprises 1.3% of EDBI Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. EDBI Pte Ltd’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495,795 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,819,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,429,000 after buying an additional 1,884,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,014,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in DoorDash by 49.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 16,585.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,319 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $7,021,161.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $7,021,161.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $5,051,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,148.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,081 shares of company stock worth $19,699,947 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:DASH opened at $60.00 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $112.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.69.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.95.

DoorDash Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

