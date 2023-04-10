Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up about 2.0% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 423.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 23,118 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $321,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

NYSE:CL opened at $75.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

