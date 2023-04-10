Leeward Financial Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,471 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 48,249 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $52.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.05. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.95.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More

