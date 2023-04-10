Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.90% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital CS Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IAK stock opened at $86.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $77.94 and a 1 year high of $95.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.46.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.