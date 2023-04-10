Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. owned 1.43% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PALL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $113,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF stock opened at $135.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.88. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $125.59 and a 1-year high of $231.97.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.