Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,801 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Tapestry accounts for about 0.5% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,655,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 36.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $121,338,000 after acquiring an additional 878,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,370,180 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $181,104,000 after buying an additional 623,046 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.
Tapestry Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of TPR opened at $40.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.24. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.48.
Tapestry Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.
About Tapestry
Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.
