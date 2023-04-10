Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,850 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $61.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.60. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $57.56 and a 12 month high of $82.17.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

