Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Has $371,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,166,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

NYSE NEE opened at $78.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $159.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

