Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 600 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,036 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $44.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.39. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

