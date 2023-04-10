Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Shares Sold by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 127.2% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,079,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,113,000 after buying an additional 604,112 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,039,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period.

RCD opened at $124.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.80. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $103.95 and a 1-year high of $140.10. The stock has a market cap of $576.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

