483,534 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Purchased by GEM Asset Management LLC

GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 483,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,966,000. Sysco makes up about 31.7% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,373,000 after purchasing an additional 709,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,973,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,812,000 after buying an additional 448,790 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 953,110 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sysco by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,508,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,288,000 after buying an additional 323,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,496,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,209,000 after acquiring an additional 134,402 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

SYY opened at $77.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average is $78.52. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.76%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

