Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Has $11.11 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 9.7% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IAU opened at $37.72 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $38.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.34.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

