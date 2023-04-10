Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCZ)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NCZ opened at $3.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the period.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.